As time passes, more information is obtained about the disease that has caused a serious global crisis. It is about two years since the appearance of Covid-19 and real control has not yet been achieved in most countries. For the same reason, some pharmaceutical companies have changed their original immunization plans to increase protection in people. The biggest is that the application of a third dose is now recommended to complete the vaccination schedule. In our country this indication was hardly adopted and one of the first to abide by the instruction was President Andrés Manuel López Obrador (AMLO).

What do the international authorities say?

Although at the beginning the federal government indicated that it would not follow this modification, everything changed when the World Health Organization (WHO) itself advised the application of an additional injection. Since then, several governments have acquired more biologicals to reinforce the protection of their citizens.

The first pharmacist to request a third dose was Pfizer. Through a study it was detected that after six months there is a drastic decrease in the levels of antibodies generated. Whereas if another injection is received at the end of that period the protection increases and is prolonged.

Now, with respect to our country, it was announced that from this December 7 it would apply but with certain conditions. The first is that at least this first stage is exclusive for older adults. In addition, at least six months must elapse after receiving the second. Because he meets all the criteria, President AMLO received his third dose.

It was during his morning conference held in Zapopán, Jalisco, that It was carried out. In this way, it is also sought to motivate other people to come to receive their additional dose and thus stay protected for longer.

Again he refuses to wear a mask

As in the two previous occasions, the president received the biological of AstraZeneca. But although in the first instance his action has been applauded, there is a detail that has not gone unnoticed. Throughout the event the president remained without the use of face masks.

In reality, it is not a novelty considering the position taken by the politician since the beginning of the pandemic. You have repeatedly mentioned that you protect yourself in other ways. While the only times he has been seen wearing a mask is when he travels by plane or during his visits to the United States because it is mandatory.

On the other hand, although AMLO already has the first doses, it does not really guarantee that the virus can be spread or transmitted to others. The use of face masks reduces the risk both for the wearer and for his entire close circle, which on this occasion were nurses and doctors.

Finally, not only AMLO received the third dose but also other elderly officials. Among them were Dr. Jorge Alcocer from the Secretariat of Health (SSa), Rafael Ojeda from the Secretariat of the Navy (Semar) and Luis Cresencio Sandoval from the Secretariat of National Defense (Sedena).