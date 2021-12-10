President Andrés Manuel López Obrador eats this afternoon with the members of the Mexican Business Council, the top organization of the country’s business community.

The president arrived accompanied by Alfonso Romo, former head of the Office of the Presidency and who since his electoral campaign has been López Obrador’s bridge with businessmen.

Separately, the Secretary of the Interior, Adán Augusto López, arrived.

Upon entering the Kaluz Museum, where the meeting takes place, Claudio X. González Laporte, president of the Board of Directors of Kimberly Clark, affirmed that he enters with an attitude for dialogue.

“We are going to have a dialogue with the president,” said the former leader of the Mexican Business Council before entering the venue where businessmen such as Alejandro Ramírez, from Cinépolis, are already waiting; Blanca Treviño, from Softtek, and Valentín Diez Morodo, from Citibanamex.

Claudio X. González Laporte. Photo: Enrique Hernández.

They are also in the food Eduardo Tricio Haro, from Lala; Daniel Servitje, from Bimbo; Tomás González, from Vitro; Luis Berrondo, from Mabe, as well as Carlos Salazar, president of the Business Coordinating Council (CCE).

Also read: Architects and engineers ask AMLO to reflect on his works decree

Claudio X. González Guajardo, whose son Claudio X. González Guajardo has been the target of criticism from the President of the Republic, passed through the intersection of Reforma and Hidalgo Avenue without security equipment and arrived with a calm and pleasant demeanor.

Currently, the 50 companies affiliated to the Mexican Business Council generate more than 29% of the country’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

Other businessmen who arrived at the scene were Eugenio Madero, from SanLuis Rassini, and Armando Sada Garza, from Grupo Alfa.

Follow us on Google News to stay always informed