AMLO will participate in the UN (Photo: Moisés Pablo / Cuartoscuro.com)

This Monday, November 8, the president arrived in New York City. Andrés Manuel López Obrador (AMLO), in order to participate in the next working session of the Security Council of the United Nations (UN).

The Mexican president arrived at 8:14 p.m. (Central Mexico time) at the John F. Kennedy International Airport and was received by a delegation of approximately 1,500 Mexican countrymen, who named the event as AMLO Fest NYC, which were divided between the air center and the hotel where you will be staying.

According to the information that is known so far, the head of the Executive traveled to the United States accompanied by the head of the Ministry of Foreign Relations (SRE), Marcelo Ebrard Casaubón, both will stay at the Millennium Hilton Hotel, which is located a few steps from the UN headquarters. Similarly, it emerged that the security of the Tabasco will be in charge of the secret service of the North American country.

Since November 1, Mexico has presided over the Security Council (Photo: Twitter / @ MexOnu)

The reception for López Obrador was organized by Morena New York Committee1, who on social networks spread the different activities they will carry out to welcome the Chief Executive, who has only made two international trips since he took office in December 2018.

It should be remembered that during the morning conference this Monday at the National Palace, the president called on citizens to be aware of their participation in the Security Council, where, in addition to giving a speech about inequality in the world, he will also address a message to the migrant community.

“I invite people to be aware because we are going to preside over the UN Security Council on Tuesday and we are going to try to transmit what is going to happen at that meeting. It will be at 10 in the morning New York time (08:00 hours Central Mexico time) “

AMLO asked citizens to be aware of his speech (Photo: Moisés Pablo / Cuartoscuro.com)

Information in development …

