President Andrés Manuel López Obrador said on Wednesday that he will convince the governor of Quintana Roo, Carlos Joaquín González, who came to office for the PRD-PAN coalition in 2016, to join his administration when his term in the entity ends.

In a press conference from Cancun, the head of the federal Executive highlighted the good relations he maintains with the governor and in turn the good results he has delivered to the population during his tenure.

“I am very comfortable with the work that the governor of Quintana Roo, Carlos Joaquín, is doing, and finishing his task, his assignment, his mandate, we are going to talk with him to convince him to continue helping us if he decides to do so because he is a volunteer ”, Said the head of the federal Executive.

Carlos Joaquín González, came to the government of Quintana Roo, through the coalition between the PRD and the PAN in 2016, after renouncing his membership in the PRI.

During the press conference, the state president had a broad participation to expose the progress of his government and presume that there were no deaths from Covid-19 in the entity yesterday.

Similarly, Carlos Joaquín González explained that around 85% of the state’s population, that is, one million inhabitants, have the complete vaccination scheme.

He also said that of the 2,229 schools in the state, 1,299 schools have already returned to face-to-face classes.

Recently, López Obrador has also invited the former governor of Sinaloa, the PRI Quirino Ordaz, and the PAN Antonio Echevarría, former governor of Nayarit, to join his government.

These invitations have generated disagreements among the national leaderships of the PAN, the PRI and the PRD, who in some cases have threatened to expel governors from their parties who agree to join the Tabasco administration.

