Arturo Herrera, former Secretary of the Treasury, reported that a week ago, President Andrés Manuel López Obrador notified him that he would reconsider his nomination to the governorship of Banco de México (Banxico).

This, after the president of the Political Coordination Board of the Senate of the Republic, Ricardo Monreal, reported this Tuesday that since last August the federal president had decided to withdraw his name from the procedure in the upper house.

“In August, the Executive withdrew the appointment as a member of the Bank of Mexico and we do nothing but accept,” explained Monreal this afternoon.

Without offering further details, the former Secretary of the Treasury confirmed the version through his Twitter account.

Regarding the information that has been released today, I would like to confirm that indeed the president informed me a week ago that he had decided to reconsider my appointment as head of Banco de México. – Arturo Herrera Gutiérrez (@ArturoHerrera_G) November 23, 2021

On December 31, the order of Alejandro Díaz de León Carrillo as head of Banxico concludes, after the federal Executive ruled out ratifying it for a new period.

So far, the Presidency of the Republic has not informed who will be the new postulate of the federal president.

