Photo: Government of Mexico – screenshot.

Behind the Summit from Mexico with USA and Canada, The chancellor Marcelo Ebrard boasted an agreement to launch Sowing Opportunities, a program whose scope in investments plans to benefit 540 thousand people from Central America.

“Going to invest by the US in a program that is probably going to be called Sowing Opportunities, what is the answer to what President López Obrador has been proposing, with respect to Central America mainly and the South of Mexico ”, highlighted the Secretary of Foreign Relations.

According to the official, this program will be implemented by 2022, although the amount that the Joe Biden administration will allocate has not been defined.

“We will be working with the US agencies in the next few days to give them the details,” added the foreign minister.

The meeting between the three presidents lasted around two hours (Photo by MANDEL NGAN / AFP)

Ebrard said that that commitment of the US government is a reaction to the future of migration throughout the American continent.

“What I was able to inform our counterparts is that we have already been informed that, in the Mexican case, the budget authorized for next year will allow us to go from 19,000 to 40,000 people”.

The next year the summit will also be held between the three North American countries and López Obrador will be the host in Mexico.

Information in development …

