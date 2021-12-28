President Andrés Manuel López Obrador highlighted that businessmen like Carlos Slim and companies like Televisa have the commitment to pay their taxes in Mexico.

During his morning conference, the federal president said that during the breakfast he had yesterday with the businessman who owns América Móvil talked about the payment of taxes of 28,000 million pesos made by Slim for the sale of one of its subsidiaries in the United States.

López Obrador also revealed that after the merger of Televisa with Univisión, Emilio Azcárraga’s company will pay 15,000 million pesos in taxes to the Ministry of Finance.

“Yesterday I had breakfast with Carlos Slim and we talked, among other things, about the decision to pay his taxes in Mexico for the sale of a subsidiary of one of his companies, paid 28 million pesos. Televisa merged with a foreign company and the same, there is a commitment that they will pay taxes of 15,000 million pesos and thus, the majority of Mexicans helping, “he explained.

López Obrador recalled that when Banamex was sold to Citigroup, in the time of Vicente FoxNot a single penny of taxes was paid for said operation.

“Before, operations of this type were carried out and they did not pay taxes, I do not want to pay them but I leave them to task, for example, when Banamex was sold to Citigroup they did not pay a penny of taxes,” he said.

AMLO considered that the Mexican economy is better right now, as there has been job recovery and wealth is better distributed.

“Fortunately we are coming out of that difficult moment, the economy is better, jobs have recovered, there is well-being because there is a better distribution of wealth, it is not the same as before,” he mentioned.

The president acknowledged that there are still people dissatisfied with his government, but that this is normal in democracies.

“Of course there is disagreement and opposition, that is inherent to democracy, We cannot count on everyone’s support, there must be opposition, there must be counterweights, but we are moving forward. People despite their regrets are hopefulHe has not lost faith, he does not harbor hatred or grudges, ”he assured.

