After a year interrupted by the Covid-19 pandemic, the Tianguis Turístico was inaugurated today in Mérida, Yucatán, where President Andrés Manuel López Obrador highlighted his government’s investment in energy, specifically in refineries, as an engine for recovery economic of the country.

The federal president assured that Mexico is one of the countries in the world that have been able to achieve accelerated growth after the adverse effects experienced during the health emergency.

The head of the federal Executive stressed that the country is moving towards achieving energy self-sufficiency with the rehabilitation of the six refineries and the purchase of one more, Deer Park, in Texas, of which Pemex was a co-owner with the Shell firm.

“(It was) a partnership with Shell, but we were limited and limited to owning 49.9% of the shares and Shell held 50.1% and that is why they decided on how to distribute profits and for a long time there were no profits for Mexico. the decision was made to buy the part of Shell and now it is owned by Mexico ”, said the president.

Similarly, he assured that the Olmeca refinery, in Dos Bocas, Tabasco, will be completed in July of next year and its function will be to produce fuels for internal consumption.

“Dos Bocas is built, we finished it in July 2022 and with this we will stop buying fuel abroad, the same in the case of electricity,” he said.

The president also affirmed that the recovery of jobs and the entry into force of the Trade Agreement between Mexico, the United States and Canada (T-MEC) will play an important role in the consolidation of the national economic recovery.

“We have a great possibility of strengthening ourselves economically as a country going forward, we have several advantages, opportunities, we have the opportunity to grow economically because it was possible to reestablish, re-sign the trade agreement with the United States and Canada,” he said.

“We are going to have a meeting with President Biden and Prime Minister Trudeau to do an evaluation of the treaty. We are the main commercial partner of the United States and there is already a consensus that the economic integration of North America is fundamental ”.

López Obrador also boasted the successful vaccination campaign that his administration undertook and with which 85% of Mexicans have been vaccinated with a complete scheme and that has promoted economic opening on the border.

“This has helped to reactivate economic activity, to have growth again and to recover the jobs that were lost,” he said.

He commented that to date around 20 million 850 thousand new jobs have been created, the highest figure in the history of the Mexican Institute of Social Security (IMSS).

“The new dawn, this is what this act essentially means, is to inaugurate a new stage in the public life of our country,” he said.

