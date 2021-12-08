In three years of government, President Andrés Manuel López Obrador has systematically dedicated himself to destroying the public institutions that act as a counterweight to the Executive Power and that are necessary for the development of Mexico and an effective democracy.

This conclusion reached the organization Signs Vitales, chaired by Enrique Cárdenas, former rector of the University of the Americas Puebla.

In the report “Negative Balance: Human Rights in Mexico” it was determined that the actions of the federal government have done little to guarantee justice in the country and, on the contrary, impose policies that have only weakened institutional performance and prevented the construction and consolidation of those that exist.

“The current federal government has made a systematic effort to weaken

the institutional counterweights, as well as to destroy the capacities of the government and to disappear the organisms that could and should provide balances that every democracy should have and that are essential for development, ”the report states.

Although María Elena Morera, who is part of the Executive Committee of Vital Signs, recognized that the problem of human rights violations is not new in Mexico, this government has been complacent, even ignorant, in the prosecution of crime.

The activist criticized the “hugs, not bullets” strategy of the López Obrador government, focused on combating the root causes that generate violence, as she considered that it does not yield the necessary results; on the contrary, violence continues to rise.

In turn, he regretted the militarization of the National Guard, despite the fact that the character of its training is civil and warned about the empowerment of the Armed Forces for various tasks and that it can contribute to the increase in corruption.

“(The López Obrador government) will be remembered for not going after criminals,” Morera said.

According to Vital Signs, from 2018 to 2020, the highest number of intentional homicides have been registered in the history of Mexico with 33,740, 34,689 and 34,558 intentional homicides, respectively; if the trend continues, 2021 could be the most violent.

“The scenario that leaves the neglect and little observance of human rights by the Mexican government forces to form strategic alliances to demand, in a much more forceful way, full respect for the rights that each individual has,” he said.

