In full discussion of the electricity reform, which seeks to curb the investments of private companies in the production of clean energy, the Federal Electricity Commission (CFE) will invest 9,641 million pesos (around 465 million dollars) in the construction of the first phase of the solar power generation plant – the eighth largest in the world – in Puerto Peñasco, Sonora.

“The CFV Puerto Peñasco Phase I Photovoltaic Power Plant has an installed capacity of 420 MW in alternating current, which will be developed with the first stage of 120 MW and the second with 300 MW,” reveals the project planned by the CFE engineers.

The Photovoltaic Power Plant promoted by Alfonso Durazo, governor of Sonora, and Andrés Manuel López Obrador, will satisfy the demand for electricity in northwestern Mexico, a region that uses fossil fuels to generate electricity or imports it from the United States.

“For the CFE it is very important to continue with the development of solar energy projects, as this contributes to the goals established by the federal government by supporting the diversification of energy generating sources and promoting the use of renewable energy sources”, says the project documentation held by Forbes Mexico.

CFE’s plan is to build an 813-hectare piece of land to take advantage of the desert conditions of Puerto Peñasco, which is located in the solar belt, to meet the demand for electricity.

“For example, 145 thousand MW of photovoltaic solar plants installed in an approximate area of ​​2,900 square km (4% of the territorial extension of the state of Baja California), are capable of producing just over 317 thousand GWh per year, a figure similar to the national electricity consumption during 2019 ”, explains the body in charge of Manuel Bartlett Díaz.

“These numbers give a concrete idea of ​​the solar potential available, of the need to deepen its study and increase its use to ensure a sustainable energy future and a cleaner environment,” says the CFE.

“The photovoltaic plant will be built on more than 2,000 hectares and Puerto Peñasco will have 126 megawatts of electricity,” says Jorge Iván Pivac Carrillo, municipal president of Puerto Peñasco.

Alfonso Durazo, governor of Sonora, is one of the main promoters of the eighth photovoltaic plant, as well as the Federal Electricity Commission, explains the mayor emerged from the ranks of the PRI, PAN and PRD.

“The electricity produced in the photovoltaic park will be connected to the Puerto Peñasco substation, which is on the Josefa Ortiz de Dominguez boulevard,” said Pivac Carrillo.

The photovoltaic plant is built on land owned by the Federal Electricity Commission located 27 kilometers from the municipal seat of Puerto Peñasco and on the exit of the Puerto Peñasco to Caborca, Sonora highway.

On July 13, 2021, Alfonso Durazo announced the construction in Puerto Peñasco of the eighth largest solar power generation plant in the world.

“The state government will own 46% of the plant and CFE will own 54%,” said Durazo at the time.

“The benefits obtained by the state government for this 46% share will be for lower-income Sonoran families,” Durazo said at the time.

The solar plant promoted by President Andrés Manuel López Obrador will have an investment of 1.685 million dollars and will benefit more than four million inhabitants of Sonora and Baja California, said the then-elected governor of Sonora.

Durazo Montaño added that the plant will be located on a 2,000-hectare site and will replace the purchase of electricity that Baja California makes from the state of California, which represents high costs and risks of instability for the country, as recently occurred in the energy crisis of the Texas state.

The construction of the plant will be carried out through an international tender with full transparency and will have the additional advantage that it will interconnect Baja California with the rest of the country, since the entity currently operates in isolation from the National Interconnected System (SIN). he commented then.

The solar park will be operational in December 2023, as a period of 36 months is estimated for the stages of site preparation activities and construction of the solar park. And for 30 years it will be operated and will receive maintenance, as well as in 24 months for the phase of abandonment of the site and restoration of the plant that will illuminate Sonora.

Behind the development and planning of the Puerto Peñasco solar park were specialists and officials from the Federal Electricity Commission and the Ministry of Finance and Public Credit (SHCP).

Mexico promotes the use of its abundant renewable resources in the generation of electricity, through the configuration of legal schemes and regulatory mechanisms, which allow to contribute to the global commitment to caring for the environment, says the description of the project CFV Puerto Peñasco Phase I (120 + 300 MW).

He adds that the new energy policy of the Mexican State will promote sustainable development with the incorporation of populations and communities to the production of energy with renewable sources, which will be essential to provide electricity to small isolated communities that still lack it and that add about two million inhabitants.

“It is necessary to carry out innovation and diversification studies of energy generating sources that allow the economic development of the country in a manner consistent with established environmental policies,” the CFE states in planning the work to be built in Puerto Peñasco.

In 2019, the production of electrical energy in Mexico, considering the net generation of the CFE and the different permit holders, was 317,820 GWh; of which 74,573 GWh is from clean energy or from wind, solar, photovoltaic, bioenergy, cogeneration, geothermal, hydroelectric and nuclear power generation.

In 2020, electricity production in 2020 was 312 thousand 347 GWh, with 86 thousand 988 GWh of clean energy.

The CFV Puerto Peñasco Phase I Photovoltaic Power Plant will be developed to reduce vulnerability to the negative effects of climate change, since it generates clean and renewable energy, according to the project.

“Electricity is a necessary public service, which must meet the criteria of efficiency, quality, reliability, continuity, security, and sustainability of the Electric System,” adds the CFE.

