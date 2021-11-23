(AP Photo / Marco Ugarte)

Andrés Manuel López Obrador (AMLO) ruled out that the declaration of “national security” to Megaproyectos of Q4 hinder the exercise of transparency; this, in the face of criticism that pointed to the decree as a measure to “not render accounts.”

“It has nothing to do with transparency. The secretariats, we are all obliged to render accounts (…) Clarify that it is an agreement and that we all have the conviction to act with honesty, zero corruption ”.

The president assured that the “Internal agreement” it is only “To streamline procedures”, in such a way, he explained, that the works do not be stopped by red tape.

“Which can give confidence to the institutions and the companies so that the procedures they have to do to carry out the works are more expeditious and that they are given time to submit all documentation (…) It’s a internal agreement to facilitate and that we can finish the works “, expressed in his morning conference.

In this vein, the Chief Executive described the companies that work and coordinate their insignia works as being governed by “principles of environmental protection; of Justice; of honesty ”: “They have to be given facilities and they have to be trusted,” he reiterated.

The Mayan Train: one of the megaprojects of the Andrés Manuel López Obrador (AMLO) administration (Photo: Twitter / @TrenMayaMX)

On the night of Monday, November 22, Andrés Manuel issued a decree with which megaprojects and other works infrastructure (such as the Mayan Train, Felipe Ángeles International Airport (AIFA) or Dos Bocas Refinery) declared themselves public interest and national security.

This means that the dependencies of the Federal Public Administration they will be instructed to “grant authorization provisional the presentation and / or obtaining of the opinions, permits or licenses necessary to start the projects or works.

This authorization, it is detailed, will have a valid for twelve months, counted from its issuance; period in which companies must obtain the definitive, in accordance with the applicable provisions.

The foregoing was carried out under the protection of various articles of the Political Constitution, such as number 26, which establishes that the state will be in charge of a democratic planning system of national development.

