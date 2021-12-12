EFE.- The president of Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, “respectfully” demanded this Saturday that the United States Government respect Mexican migrants residing in its territory and also Mexico, in his usual morning press conference that took place in the northern part of Mexico. Tijuana

“(We ask) that Mexican migrants, migrants in general and that Mexico be respected“Exposed the president, who recalled that the Mexican community in the United States is made up of 38 million people.

The president recalled that when he went to the White House three weeks ago, he told President Joe Biden in front of the media that Mexico supports the initiative that he proposed to regularize 11 million migrants “who live and work honestly” in the United States. United.

“And that we are going to be pending of this process of approval of the initiative for the regularization of our countrymenWe are going to be watching to see how they vote for one party or another, ”López Obrador said, although he insisted that he has no intention of meddling in the internal politics of the country.

Taking advantage of his presence in Tijuana -in the state of Baja California-, the president sent “hugs” to the Mexicans in the northern country and thanked the sending of remittances, which he related to the economic improvement.

“To our countrymen who are in California, in the United States, a very strong, affectionate hug, and to thank them very, very, very much, because they have helped us as never before by sending support to their families. We are coming out of this tremendous crisis due to the pandemic, the economic crisis, among other things because our countrymen helped, ”he said.

Between January and October, Mexico added 42.168 million dollars in remittances, an increase of 25.6% compared to the same period in 2020 after 4.819 million dollars were received in the tenth month of the year.

The amount of remittances between January and October last was higher than 33,567 million dollars of the same period of a year ago, according to the monthly report of November of the Bank of Mexico.

In addition, these 42.168 million dollars already exceed the total remittances of 2020 of 40,606.7 million dollars, so this 2021 will be a new record year.

