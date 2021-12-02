President Andrés Manuel López Obrador announced in January that he will start a drug distribution plan supported by the Armed Forces.

“Just as we did with the Covid vaccines, in January a general plan for the general distribution of medicines will begin, supported by the Armed Forces with land and air transportation,” the president reported from the Zócalo, where, according to data from the authorities, 70 thousand people arrived .

When giving a message for his third year of government, the head of the Executive defended the military, since he said that the Mexican Army was born with the Revolution, that is, it arose from the people.

“The accusations that we are militarizing the country lack all logic and the most basic good faith. The Armed Forces have not been ordered to wage war on anyone, they have not been asked to monitor or oppress society, to violate laws, to curtail freedoms, much less to engage in repressive actions, “said the leader.

Read also: AMLO assures that the Patria vaccine will be ready for next year

López Obrador pointed out that the construction of peace has been carried out without human rights violations and without the involvement of the Armed Forces in massacres, torture, forced disappearances or extrajudicial executions “as happened before.”

“It no longer applies the ‘kill it hot; on the contrary, the generous and decisive participation of our soldiers and sailors in helping the population in the event of disasters, floods, earthquakes, in development actions, is an endorsement of their loyalty to the people and civil institutions ”, he emphasized.

Do you already have us on Facebook? Like us and receive the best information