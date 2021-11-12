In a press conference, AMLO criticized that products like Sabritas are distributed more than the medicines themselves.

This morning, Andrés Manuel López Obrador (AMLO) criticized that products like Sabritas are distributed more than the medicines themselves, a fact that has caused a great controversy in networks.

Since the beginning of his term, Andrés Manuel López Obrador has delivered a very particular speech about some brands, the recently mentioned ones being Oxxo, Elektra, El Buen Fin and, now, Sabritas.

In reality, the president changed Sabritas to “Sabrita”, in a speech in which he spoke of the lack of supply of medicines. During his visit to Colima, López Obrador expressed the following:

“How is it possible that the Sabritas reach the most remote communities and our medicines do not reach? There should be no excuse for having free medicine everywhere. It is a matter of efficiency, of applying ourselves ”.

“How is it possible that the #Sabritas and not medicines ”to the most distant communities of Mexico, questioned the president @lopezobrador_ .

He affirmed that “it was not a scolding” to the secretary of health Jorge Alcocer regarding the supply of medicines, he only “spoke a little loudly.” pic.twitter.com/eeWxA5lBRI – News Agency (@ADNInforma) November 11, 2021

At a press conference, he referred to those said yesterday about the health secretary, Jorge Alcocer, whom he said to reiterate his confidence.

“I want to take the opportunity to inform that I have all the confidence (in Jorge Alcocer), it was not misinterpreted, but I said it in a somewhat strong way … It was thought that it was a scolding of the Secretary of Health, who is extraordinary people … He is an eminence recognized worldwide ”, he mentioned.

However, a series of comments began on social networks that, initially, focused on the fact that AMLO changed Sabritas to “Sabrita”, which sparked ridicule and similar comments.

Later, with the passing of the hours, the debate was taken to another port, in which, now, the efficiency of brands such as Sabritas when delivering their products was compared with the inefficiency of the Government by not being able to supply essential drugs.

Even on Twitter it became a trend and has remained in second place, where there have been all kinds of comments about the words expressed by the president.

For several, what happens is that the government has been inefficient when supplying medicines, while brands such as Sabritas, Coca-Cola or Bimbo, as expressed by Internet users, carry out better logistics in terms of their deliveries, which is why there is never a shortage of your products.

The reason that Sabritas reaches the whole country is that Sabritas does not cancel with rare with the suppliers of the field that supply it with raw materials. The Federal government did make absurd cancellations and austerity slowed down the process further. There the difference. – Héctor G. Mújica (@ hector_mujica27) November 11, 2021

The Sabritas arrive simply and simply because it is a serious company committed to its products and he and his way of governing are a clown, a mistake that he should never have governed. – G.Barti (@ GBarti1) November 11, 2021

In other words, “the sabritas” if they know how to reach the corners of the country but that the government infrastructure is inefficient to do so? No, then, what efficient officials we have. Ask Sabritas for help because you have no idea how to do it. ? – .—- —- -. .- – -…. .- -. (@ jamas50) November 11, 2021

Good reflection yours Patricia, but Sabritas, Coca Cola, Bimbo and other companies are truly organized, efficient and a spirit of service even if they are private companies, the President and his Party Leader LACK OF THAT SPIRIT OF SERVICE, IT DOES NOT CARE pic.twitter.com/Dx4ecxcWt7 – j_manuel_m (@j_manuel_mm) November 11, 2021

It is not the first time that Andrés Manuel López Obrador emphasizes a brand. In fact, it is something that he has carried out since the beginning of his mandate and that, in recent days, he has done it again.

Among his speech, he has taken to brands such as Oxxo, Mabe, Nintendo, among others, but also with various institutions, one of the most recent being UNAM.

And it is that this has been his way of operating; the discourse that has made him gain followers is the same one that he continues to handle, making a difference that reaches the limits of polarization.

Although on this occasion it seems that he has not done it as he usually does, the simple fact of mentioning a brand becomes a topic of debate, as happened today on social networks, where users talk about the difference between large companies, like Sabritas or Coca-Cola, and the inefficiency of the Government. According to users, these companies have better logistics than the authorities themselves.

