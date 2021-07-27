President Andrés Manuel López Obrador congratulated Mexican divers Alejandra Orozco and Gabriela Agúndez, who won bronze medals in synchronized dives on the 10-meter platform at Tokyo 2020.

In the same way, he was pleased with the bronze that Alejandra Valencia, Luis Álvarez obtained on Saturday in the discipline of Mixed Archery, metals that, said the federal president, are like gold for him in these Olympic Games.

“For them, for them, our congratulations, our recognition, we are still going to obtain, I am sure, more medals because our delegation is acting with a lot of professionalism and with a lot of passion, they are acting in a very professional way, with effort, for what they do with it. support from their families, from their coaches ”, stated the Chief Executive at a press conference from the National Palace.

López Obrador also recognized the Mexican women’s softball team who fought for the bronze medal against Canada, however, they fell 3-2.

“Two medals already bronze, yesterday we left, we were about to achieve another, in softball, the softball players were very good, who faced the Canadian team, they did a very good job, we also sent them a hug,” he said.

