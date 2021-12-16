President Andrés Manuel López Obrador reported on changes in the ownership of the Federal Prosecutor’s Office (PFF) and the Banco del Bienestar.

Félix Arturo Medina Padilla, who served as head of the Unit of Policies and Strategies for the Construction of Peace with States and Regions of the Secretariat of Security and Citizen Protection (SSPC), will be the new Prosecutor, replacing Carlos Romero Aranda.

This week, the weekly Process revealed that Romero Aranda is being investigated by the Financial Intelligence Unit (UIF) for alleged links with operations related to tax evasion.

The investigations arose after collaborators close to the Morenoist senator Ricardo Monreal and the Secretary of the Treasury, Rogelio Ramírez de la O, denounced alleged acts of extortion.

Similarly, Process affirms that Romero Aranda signed at least two criminal complaints against the 31 Conacyt scientists accused by the Attorney General’s Office (FGR) for money laundering and diversion of resources; in addition to complaints against the businessman Víctor Manuel Álvarez Puga and his wife Inés Gómez Mont.

Another of the movements in the López Obrador administration is at the Banco del Bienestar, where Víctor Manuel Lamoyi Bocanegra from Tabasco will take over, replacing Diana Álvarez Maury.

Lamoyi Bocanegra was the national coordinator of Administration and Finance of the Institute of Health for Wellbeing (Insabi). He has previously served as secretary of Planning and Finance in Tabasco and senior officer of the Ministry of Communications and Transportation.

During Álvarez Maury’s administration, the recent award of a contract for more than 18 billion pesos was made to the company of a Costa Rican citizen to be in charge of the administration of operations and bank transactions of credit or debit cards of the Banco del Bienestar.

In 2021, the Banco del Bienestar has formalized 63 contracts, 33 of them by direct award, 15 by public tender and 10 through restricted invitations. The rest are contracts between public entities.

Carlos Romero Aranda and Diana Álvarez Maury were appointed as members of the Governing Board of the Institute for the Protection of Bank Savings (IPAB).

