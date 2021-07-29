President Andrés Manuel López Obrador celebrated that the International Monetary Fund (IMF) raised its economic growth forecast for Mexico and assured that this is the result of increased foreign investment in the country.

“Foreign investment is growing. Yesterday the IMF announced that it increases its growth forecast for Mexico. The data is very important ”, he celebrated.

In the “morning” conference, the federal president presumed that Mexico is among the 10 most attractive countries for foreign investment due to the signing of the Treaty between Mexico, the United States and Canada.

On Tuesday, the IMF said it expects Mexico’s economy to grow 6.3% this year, an upward update from its previous forecast, which was 5%.

