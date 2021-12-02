President Andrés Manuel López Obrador called on Mexicans to participate in the mandate revocation consultation, which will be held in April of next year when the necessary signatures are gathered, an exercise in which he will ask whether or not the president continues to lead the federal government.

“I call on all Mexicans, party members or nonpartisan citizens to participate to put into practice the method of revocation of mandate until it becomes a democratic habit. Let us have faith in the people and let us continue to make history ”, he mentioned to applause from those attending the capital’s Zócalo.

In his message for the third year of his government, the president recalled that in April, the National Electoral Institute (INE) will carry out the consultation to revoke the mandate, in which at least 40% of the people registered in the nominal list to be binding.

“In April of next year we are going to test again how much support our transformation policy has. We will know if we are going well or not with the mandate revocation query. The people, who are the sovereign, who are in charge, will be asked if they want me to continue in the Presidency or resign, ”said López Obrador, who was accompanied by his wife, Beatriz Gutiérrez; his cabinet, and the head of government, Claudia Sheinbaum.

Read: INE modifies mandate revocation consultation date: April 10

From the Zócalo of Mexico City in front of thousands of attendees, who came from different parts of the country, the head of the Executive commented that Morena was the party that promoted the revocation of the mandate and raised it to constitutional rank.

“This exercise, this method created by us, elevated to constitutional rank, will not only resolve whether I go to or stay, it will establish the procedure to make the principle that ‘the people put and the people take away’; It is to establish a precedent in our country, not that ‘they elected me for six years and I can do whatever I want,’ ”he emphasized.

The question that will be posed in the exercise will be: “¿You agree that Andrés Manuel López Obrador, president of the United Mexican States, may have his mandate revoked due to loss of trust or remain in the Presidency of the Republic until the end of his term? “

The answers that will be are:

That the mandate be revoked due to loss of trust.

May he continue in the Presidency of the Republic.

