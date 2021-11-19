The first face-to-face meeting of the presidents of Mexico, the United States and Canada, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, Joe Biden and Justin Trudeau, was held this Thursday at the White House after earlier bilateral meetings.

The objective of the talks was to find common ground between the three neighbors united by the free trade agreement between the United States, Mexico and Canada (T-MEC), which influences about 1.5 trillion dollars a year in North American trade.

“Our North American vision for the future is based on our shared strengths,” said Biden, seated at a long table that allowed the three leaders to keep their distance in accordance with the Covid-19 protocol.

“We have to end the pandemic and take decisive action to stop the climate crisis. We have to drive an inclusive economic recovery, “he added. “We have to handle the challenge of an unprecedented migration in our hemisphere.”

Photo: © Jonathan Ernst / Reuters.

The meeting stemmed from a push by Biden to revive the so-called “Three Friends,” a task force abandoned by his predecessor Donald Trump.

Reestablishing ties with Mexico and Canada is also part of Biden’s effort to turn the page into the Trump era, moving away from his predecessor’s strident individual approach to a more collaborative style.

Photo: © Jonathan Ernst / Reuters.

In his face-to-face meeting with Biden, López Obrador thanked the US president for proposals that could improve the status of longtime migrants in the United States and urged US lawmakers to back such a measure. But the fate of any Biden immigration initiative remains uncertain in Congress.

“I am sure that we are both committed so that democracy really helps our peoples. Democracy in the last 20 years has been reduced, there are fewer, “said Biden in statements to the press at the White House at the beginning of his first meeting in person with López Obrador.

US President Joe Biden received his Mexican counterpart Andrés Manuel López Obrador in the Oval Office of the White House. Photo: © Doug Mills / Getty Images.

During the trilateral meeting, López Obrador said that economic integration would be the best way to face “China’s productive and commercial expansion.” He warned that they could be heading towards an “unacceptable disproportion” in the economic field that “would keep alive the temptation to bet on solving that disparity with the use of force.”

“Why can’t we produce what we consume in North America? Yes of course. It is a matter of definition and regional economic strategy ”, stated the Mexican president.

“This involves jointly planning our development and promoting a productive investment program in North America for import substitution.”

For his part, later, the president of the United States, Joe Biden, trusted this Thursday that his alliance with his Mexican counterpart, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, will show that “democracies can work”, given the rise of autocratic models such as the Chinese.

AMLO advocates for migrants

Also in the trilateral meeting, President López Obrador asked the United States to “stop rejecting migrants”, because it needs them for its economic growth, a request that he also extended to Canada.

“Why not study the demand for labor and open the migratory flow in an orderly manner?” Said López Obrador.

Previously, before Vice President Kamala Harris López Obrador, he stressed the importance of the United States and Mexico investing in Central America “so that there are jobs and well-being” in the region, and that “migration is optional, not forced, by necessity or by violence ”.

Escorted by US Vice President Kamala Harris, President Andrés Manuel López Obrador walked the balcony in front of the official’s ceremonial office at the Eisenhower Executive Office Building in Washington, DC. Photo: © Alex Wong / Getty Images.

EU-Canada conversations

The President of the United States, Joe Biden, and the Prime Minister of Canada, Justin Trudeau, spoke on Thursday of the US initiative to encourage the purchase of electric vehicles, during a bilateral meeting at the White House.

Photo: © Doug Mills / EFE.

Before the meeting in Washington, Trudeau had made it clear that he considers Biden’s project unfair to Canada, which aims to encourage the purchase of this type of vehicle that is manufactured in the United States.

Before his meeting with Joe Biden, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau met with US Vice President Kamala Harris. Photo: © Alex Wong / Getty Images.

At the beginning of the bilateral meeting, Biden was asked by journalists about the Canadian opposition to the measure and acknowledged that he is evaluating changes in those incentives to satisfy Ottawa.

With information from EFE and Reuters

