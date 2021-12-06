President Andrés Manuel López Obrador assured that it will be possible to get from Mexico City to the Felipe Ángeles airport, in Santa Lucía, State of Mexico, in 45 minutes by train and highways that they build.

In a video that he published on his social networks, where he was accompanied by Claudia Sheinbaum, whom his advisor called, he commented that this airport can be reached by highway, by train from Buenavista, in CDMX.

“Eight lanes are being expanded, the Mexico-Puebla highway. Other roads are being built and the road from Lechería to Felipe Ángeles airport to get by train from the center of the City, Buenavista station, to the new airport in 45 minutes ”, he said.

The México-Pachuca highway is expanded to 8 lanes. Other roads are being built and the road from Lechería to Felipe Ángeles airport to get by train from the city center, Buenavista station, to the new airport in 45 minutes. pic.twitter.com/Rh0z4CMvvc – Andrés Manuel (@lopezobrador_) December 5, 2021

He was also accompanied by the Governor of the State of Mexico, Alfredo del Mazo; the Secretary of National Defense, Luis Cresencio Sandoval, and the head of the Ministry of Communications and Transportation, Jorge Arganis.

