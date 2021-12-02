President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, on his return to the Zócalo in Mexico City since the start of the pandemic, assured that next year there will be the Patria vaccine, developed in Mexico for immunization against Covid-19.

“With the new Conacyt we will have more researchers and scientists who make contributions such as the creation of ventilators to treat Covid patients and next year we will have the Patria vaccine,” said the federal president.

Do not miss: Vacuna Patria will not be ready in December; is 4 months overdue

In front of thousands of attendees, the president celebrated his return to the Zócalo and said that despite the economic crisis that exists, Mexico is on its feet.

“As in the best of times, we return to concentrate in this democratic Zócalo of the capital of the Republic. Today we have been in office for three years and we are standing despite the pandemic that has caused us so much pain, although the economic crisis caused by neoliberalism precipitated, we are standing ”, he mentioned.

Accompanied by the head of local government, Claudia Sheinbaum, and all the members of her cabinet, López Obrador commented that the country has resisted adversity and assured that progress will continue to be made in the “transformation of public life.”

“We move forward because of the cultural strength of our people that has always saved us from calamities, but also because of the formula that we have been applying to govern with honesty and pay all our attention to the well-being of the people,” he said.

Do you already have us on Facebook? Like us and receive the best information