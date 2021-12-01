President Andrés Manuel López Obrador made appointments tonight that impact the health sector by appointing new incumbents in the ISSSTE and Birmex.

Pedro Zenteno Santaella, who was the director general of Laboratorios de Biológicos y Reactivos de México (Birmex), will become the director of the Institute of Security and Social Services for State Workers (ISSSTE).

Birmex will be in charge of Jens Pedro Lohmann Iturburu, who is a division general of the Secretariat of National Defense (Sedena) and served as regulatory director of Administration and Finance of the ISSSTE.

In turn, Luis Antonio Ramírez Pineda, who until today was director of ISSSTE, will be the new general director of Nacional Financiera (Nafin) and the National Bank of Foreign Trade (Bancomext), agencies attached to the Ministry of Finance and Public Credit ( SHCP).

On the instructions of President López Obrador, the Secretary of the Interior, Adán Augusto López Hernández, gave the three officials office tonight.

Zenteno Santaella is a homeopathic surgeon graduated from the National Polytechnic Institute (IPN) specialized in geriatrics. At the beginning of the current six-year term, in January 2019, he was appointed Director of Finance Administration of ISSSTE, a position he held until September 6, 2020, when he was appointed CEO of Birmex.

This last body, a state company, has been key in the purchase of vaccines against Covid-19 in the current pandemic.

General Lohmann Iturburu has a long military career and his latest positions include being commander of the IV Military Region based in Monterrey, Nuevo León, and being the regulatory director of Administration and Finance of the ISSSTE.

New head in Nafin and Bancomext

Luis Antonio Ramírez Pineda arrives at Nafin and Bancomext after being director of the ISSSTE since the beginning of the six-year term.

He has a degree in Economics from ITAM, a master’s degree in Social Policy and Planning from the London School of Economics and Political Science, and has been a professor at the UNAM Law School.

He was a federal deputy from 2003 to 2009, under the acronym of the PRI, and was secretary of the Budget Commission and member of the Finance Commission.

From 2009 to 2012 he served as director of the Center for Public Finance Studies in the Chamber of Deputies.

From 2016 to 2018 he was a local deputy in Oaxaca, where he was president of the Finance Commission of the state Congress.

