President Andrés Manuel López Obrador announced the regularization of all “chocolate cars” in Michoacán and gave the deadline until December 31 for countrymen to enter this type of vehicle into the entity and that they could be legalized.

During the inauguration of a National Guard barracks in Zitácuaro, Michoacán, the federal president asked national car dealers for understanding of his decision since, he said, not all Mexicans have the resources to buy a new car.

“We are going to fulfill this request that all the cars that do not have papers and that our countrymen have introduced for field work and to transport their families, to take their children to school, we are all going to regularize them,” he said. López Obrador.

“I hope the distributors of new vehicles understand, that they understand that not everyone has to buy a new car and we all have the right to be happy and I am sure that they will understand that we seek the welfare of the people not to be selfish and not be thinking nothing more on us and business ”.

The federal president said that this is a way of thanking the countrymen for sending their remittances to the country, which means annual income of more than 120 billion pesos a year.

“How can we not love them, how can we not thank them because they had to leave the country because there is no opportunity and now they are helping us?”

On October 18, President López Obrador issued a decree regulating all automobiles in the states of Baja California, Baja California Sur, Sonora, Chihuahua, Coahuila, Nuevo León and Tamaulipas.

