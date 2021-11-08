President Andrés Manuel López Obrador announced this Sunday the investment of 60,000 million pesos to complete the Tula refinery plant.

“We found that after five years the construction of the coker at the Tula refinery, Hidalgo, was restarted. We are going to invest 60 billion pesos, 8 thousand jobs will be created and an additional 30 thousand barrels of gasoline will be produced, “he explained in a video posted on his Twitter account.

The president added that this work will allow the production of gasoline which will help make the fuel production process more efficient.

López Obrador pointed out that this refinery is a project that began to be built in the previous administration of Enrique Peña Nieto, but could not be completed due to the corruption where the Odebrecht company was involved.

“This plant that started last six years was stopped due to corruption issues, the famous Odebrecht team was involved here, and when we arrived we found that the plant was unfinished, administratively troubled, it was owed to the companies and we had two paths, leave it like this, unfinished or finish it, ”he explained.

However, the president assured that “it was not advisable to let all this equipment become scrap metal and lose all the initial investment.”

The Tabasco assured that the Tula refinery, which they plan to finish in 2023, will help to have more gasoline and will help to reactivate the state’s economy and create jobs.

“We are going to have the fuels that the domestic market demands, that is, we are no longer going to buy gasoline abroad because the six refineries are being rehabilitated and the new refinery in Dos Bocas is being built. The Shell refinery was bought, and with this coker we would already have fuel to stop importing gasoline from abroad, ”he said.

Meanwhile, the Secretary of Energy, Rocío Nahle, explained in said video that although it is a controversial project, they did the studies and are already working on it.

“It has been a controversial project, the analysis has already been done, people are already working; there are two new hydration plants ”, he assured.

