As part of the agreements to which President Andrés Manuel López Obrador and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau have committed, economic inclusion between the two countries will be privileged.

After a bilaterial meeting at the Mexican Cultural Institute in Washington, the Ministry of Foreign Relations explained that both governments seek that as part of the Trade Agreement between Mexico, the United States and Canada, women and members of indigenous communities also benefit from cooperation commercial.

Likewise, the representatives of Mexico and Canada agreed to seek reconciliation with indigenous peoples and put indigenous communities at the center of public policies.

Also, they will privilege the fight against inequality through measures for the fair redistribution of wealth and the competitiveness of the region will be promoted.

Both Trudeau and López Obrador agreed that prosperity must be the result of actions that guarantee equality, security and development for both peoples and the region.

So far, the Presidency of the Republic has not detailed whether during the meeting issues related to Canadian mining concessions in the national territory or the constitutional reform of the electricity sector were addressed.

The bilaterial meeting of the heads of state lasted just over 30 minutes and the chancellor, Marcelo Ebrard; the Secretary of the Treasury, Rogelio Ramírez de la O; the Secretary of Economy, Tatiana Clouthier; the Mexican ambassador to the United States, Esteban Moctezuma; the Undersecretary of Prevention and Health Promotion, Hugo López-Gatell; and the head of the National Institute of Migration, Francisco Garduño.

The next event that the Mexican president will have on this day will be a meeting at the White House with Vice President Kamala Harris to address the issue of migration and development in Central America.

