Between claims that President Andrés Manuel López Obrador has an office for baseball, shouts of Morena against the PAN Margarita Zavala and disqualifications against the undersecretary Hugo López-Gatell, the first 12 hours of discussion took place on the particular of the Expenditure Budget of the Federation (PEF) 2022.

The PAN deputy Jorge Triana criticized that President López Obrador has set up an office for baseball with a 3 billion pesos budget, for which he proposed to eliminate it and redirect resources towards the purchase of medicines.

“In April 2019, the so-called Office of the President for Baseball was formed, announcing a budget of 3 billion pesos for this office. There is no office for football, for hockey, for volleyball, there is one for his favorite hobby, for his tantrum and that is a characteristic of the dictatorships of the 70s, “said the PAN.

At another time, Deputy Margarita Zavala went up to the rostrum to present changes to the 2022 Budget, but deputies from Morena would not let her speak shouting “ABC, ABC!”, Alluding to the nursery where 49 children died in a fire.

“As they lower him, they lower him (to the microphone) in my speeches,” complained the former first lady. Between the shouts, the PAN told the Morena legislators “have some originality, we even give you the ideas.”

The deputy Fernando Torres Graciano, of the PAN, also raised the spirits, as he referred to the undersecretary of health, Hugo López-Gatell, as “doctor death” and assured that more resources are necessary to vaccinate against Covid-19 to children older than 12 years.

“You have to give more budget to vaccinate children from the age of 12, even if Dr. Muerte López-Gatell says that it is not necessary, the experts, those who do know, and many countries in Latin America, Europe, the United States They are doing it, even if this idiot says it is not necessary, ”he yelled.

After that, the president of the Board of Directors, Sergio Gutiérrez Luna, asked Torres Graciano not to use words that offend or denigrate. “We are trying to carry out a debate of respect and to ask for respect, you have to give respect.”

The six banks are expected to present a total of 2,007 reserves. In these 12 hours they only managed to present about 150 and none were allowed, since the majority bench, Morena, together with their allies PT and PVEM, rejected them.

The agreement of the Political Coordination Board of the Chamber of Deputies was that the sessions of November 11 and 12 will begin at 10:00 and will end at 22:00.

