EFE.- Americans spent 8.5% more on retail purchases in the Christmas season this year than in 2020, according to the company Mastercard, which specified that the majority of acquisitions were focused on clothing, electrical appliances and jewelry.

The data released today by Mastercard SpendingPulse focuses on the period between November 1 and December 24, which includes, in addition to Christmas, Thanksgiving Day and the well-known like shopping weekend or Black friday (Black Friday), which takes place the last week of November.

According to company data, compared to the Christmas season before the pandemic (2019), consumer purchases grew by 10.7% this season.

Also, online consumer purchases increased 11% over to those made in the same period of 2020 and those made in stores also grew, although to a lesser extent, 8.1%.

In this sense, electronic commerce accounted for 20.9% of total retail purchases, compared to 20.6% in 2020 and 14.6% in 2019.

In fact, the company points out that compared to 2019, this year online purchases increased by 61.4%.

“This method continues to experience high growth given the ease for consumers to be able to buy from home,” the statement said.

Mastercard also indicates that, As every year, the largest number of purchases was made during the Black friday and that spanned from November 26 to 28.

The statement adds that this year a trend observed in 2020 has been repeated, that consumers start their Christmas shopping before even November 1 due to the increasing number of offers presented by stores and department stores.

Follow the information about business and current affairs in Forbes Mexico

“Shoppers were eager to secure their gifts before the retail fever started, and moreover, conversations around the supply chain and workforce issues they drove consumers to buy en masse online or in stores, “said Mastercard counsel Steve Sadove.

The National Retail Federation (NRF) announced in mid-December that American consumers would spend about a thousand dollars on Christmas shopping between November 1 and December 24.

Likewise, he predicted that sales between November and December could increase between 8.5%, which Mastercard collects today, and 10.5%, or around 843,000 and 859,000 million dollars.

Follow us on Google News to stay always informed