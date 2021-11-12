American journalist Danny Fenster, detained since May in Burma, was sentenced to eleven years in prison for inciting dissent, illegal association and violation of immigration law, Frontier Myanmar reported on Friday.

Recently, the reporter locked up in a military junta jail in Rangoon was also indicted two days ago for terrorism and sedition, charges that can carry him a life sentence.

“Frontier Myanmar is deeply disappointed by today’s decision to sentence its editor-in-chief Danny Fenster on three counts to imprisonment for a total duration of 11 years,” the outlet said in a statement.

The 37-year-old had been working for Frontier Myanmar since mid-2020 and covered the February military coup against the de facto civilian government led by Aung San Suu Kyi and the subsequent crackdown on dissent.

At the time of his arrest, he was about to take a plane to return home to see his family.

In a closed-door trial at Insein Prison in Rangoon, the journalist was convicted on charges of inciting dissent, illegal association and violation of immigration law.

In addition, his lawyer Than Zaw Aung said on Wednesday, Fenster will face a new trial for terrorism and sedition from November 16, charges punishable by life imprisonment under Burmese law.

A spokesman for the US diplomacy then requested that the journalist be released “immediately” and assured that his retention was “unacceptable”, although this had no effect on the sentence.

“Everyone at Frontier is disappointed and frustrated with this decision,” the outlet said in its statement.

“We just want to see Danny free as soon as possible so that he can go home to his family,” he added.

Crisis Group Myanmar consultant Richard Horsey said the sentence was “outrageous.”

“Send a message not only to international journalists … but also to Burmese that reporting the situation can mean many years in prison,” he told AFP.

Burma has been plunged into chaos and instability since the February coup, after which the military launched a heavy crackdown with more than 1,200 people killed, according to a local NGO.

The press has also suffered the consequences of this repression, with greater control of information by the board, limited internet access and a revocation of some licenses to local media.

