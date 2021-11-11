It was starting to smell weird that no one had said it had ‘Impeachment: American Crime Story’, the season 3 of Ryan Murphy’s crime anthology, to Spain. And it was laSexta that unexpectedly (more due to the fact that the series had been put aside than for anything else), which premiered the fiction tonight under the title of ‘The Lewinsky case‘.

Written by the playwright Sarah burgess and based on Jeffrey Toobin’s ‘A Vast Conspiracy: The Real Story of the Sex Scandal That Nearly Brought Down a President’, the ten episodes of this batch take us back to the mid-90s when a political faction tries to do whatever it takes to smear Bill Clinton (played here by Clive Owen) and remove him from power.

Murphy and Burgess decide to tell the Monica Lewinsky (Beanie Feldstein) scandal from the point of view of the women who were involved in all the nitty-gritty like the civil servant Linda Tripp (Sarah Paulson), Paula Jones (Annaleigh Ashford) whose case was the great precedent and, of course, Hillary Clinton (Edie Falco).

A gray conspiracy

Perhaps the strangest thing about entering this season 3 of ‘American Crime Story’ be how gray everything is. Accustomed to the bombast that Ryan Murphy (who directs the first episode) infuses into his factory series —including previous seasons— moving to the Washington DC offices is almost shock therapy.

It is also true that the world of fame and celebrities they give much more play in this sense than the political. A good example of this is ‘The people against OJ Simpson’ (season 1) that took advantage of the media circus while ‘The murder of Gianni Versace’ and its colorism was used to deepen the concept of the broken toy.

Here as a screenwriter Sarah Burgess does not seem to find a way to give it that necessary juice so as not to lose interest between small temporary jumps and a dozen characters that – removing Linda Tripp from an unrecognizable Sarah Paulson prosthesis-based and the sweetness that transmits Beanie Feldstein as Monica Lewinsky— they seem somewhat generic.

Without having a clear focus





It also doesn’t help the fact that the first act of the series (the two episodes we watch today) and the one that follows, have such an introductory character that the crux of the question. We jump between different years without a clear purpose and the sharp but bland dialogues confirm those thematic doubts.

What do you want to tell, beyond the pot of political pressure that led to this process of impeachment, It looks a bit more blurred than in previous seasons. It’s a bit like what happened in the first episodes to another series, precisely, with Paulson on FX. I’m talking about ‘Mrs. America ‘, which started quite doubtful about the sense of history that we are seeing.

Beyond that, we have prodigious performances. Perhaps the abuse of prosthetics to characterize the characters – the first time we see Owen as Clinton is creepy – causes something (quite) strange. But Paulson manages to weather all of that and put on a superb performance as a difficult character like Tripp. Feldstein, less loaded in that sense, does an effective job … the pity is that the script is so “melodramatic”.

In my opinion, and despite how careful it is, ‘The Lewinsky case’ disappoints because does not achieve the integrity of its two predecessor seasons And it seems that, with all the potential they have at hand, they cannot find the right keys.