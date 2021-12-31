American Academy of Dermatology Guide to Skin Care on a Budget

Fact checked The article has been verified to ensure the highest possible accuracy (content includes links to reputable media sites, academic research institutions, and occasionally medical studies). All content on our website has been reviewed, however, if you believe that our content is inaccurate, outdated or questionable, you can contact us to make the necessary corrections. 6 minutes

The skin is the largest organ in the human body. Despite this, we do not provide enough daily care. Learn some tips from the experts.

Last update: December 31, 2021

How many of us would like to have skin in better condition? Whether it’s a topic of acne, blemishes, irritation, or premature aging, almost all of us experience dermatological conditions that could improve with the advice in this guide to caring for your skin on a budget.

An effective facial care routine that helps your skin look its best, it must not be expensive to work. Beyond the luxury products that promise to work miracles in a few days, there are certain effective and necessary steps that can be applied.

The American Academy of Dermatology (AAD) recommends in its guide to caring for skin on a budget, adopt a simple cleaning, moisturizing and protecting routine to get the most out of the natural beauty of the skin. Read on and learn what are the necessary steps of a professional and inexpensive care routine.

Learn to identify your skin type

Before delving into the essential steps of any effective facial routine, it is important to learn to identify our skin type to know the care and needs it requires.

Creating a routine for dry skin is not the same as for oily or sensitive skin. Hence, how essential it is to know how to recognize its nature.

1. Sensitive skin

This type of skin is extremely sensitive to harsh chemicals, tending to turn red on contact with the fingers. These people overreact to external factors, such as the sun, cold or cosmetic products.

Dermatologists emphasize that the dermis is so dry that it becomes more susceptible to the environment, reacting to different stimuli. Although sensitivity is most common on the skin of the face, neck and décolleté, it can also develop in less exposed places.

2. Normal skin

This type of skin is the most elastic and smooth. Thanks to its balanced levels of moisture and good circulation, the pores are small in size and do not undergo unfavorable reactions to products or internal or external factors.

As if that were not enough, it is the easiest skin to care for, since it does not need special treatments, beyond a basic routine. However, it must be properly protected and cleaned.

Sensitive skins are irritated by contact with external agents or when they suffer friction, from scratching, for example.

3. Dry skin

This is one of the most delicate skin prone to irritation and flaking, due to its lack of moisture, which creates a feeling of rigidity. If not cared for properly, it is common for it to have an aged and dull appearance.

It is necessary to provide the necessary moisture levels, either through moisturizers, facial oils or masks, to curb dryness and improve its appearance. In addition, you have to try to take care of it from external factors such as the sun and pollution.

4. Oily skin

Unlike dry skin, in this pores tend to generate more sebum than normal, making it look shiny. One of its main problems is that it is more prone to acne.

This type of skin requires specific products. If possible, cosmetics should be oil-free.

5. Mixed skin

People with combination skin are recognized because they usually have the zone T (forehead, nose and chin) with more fat than on the cheeks. As the same expression says, it is a combination of oily skin and dry skin. According to some dermatologists, it is the most difficult to care for.

It is essential to generate good hydration in dry areas, but not too heavy to clog pores in the oily area and generate imperfections. If moisture is exaggerated, it can develop into oily skin over time; And if you don’t moisturize with anything, you run the risk of becoming dry skin.

Guide to caring for your skin on a budget

A skincare routine can take as many steps as there is time. A clear example are the famous routines of skincare Korean women who can have more than 20 steps.

The following guide to caring for your skin on a budget are 5 essential tips, endorsed by professionals in the American Academy of Dermatology. Only use the right products and get ready to see how the beauty of your skin is improving.

1. Cleanliness is essential

Every good facial care routine should start with a deep cleansing. It doesn’t matter if you were wearing makeup or not; the pollution of the environment generates imperceptible dirt that ends in imperfections.

Using a cleanser twice a day helps remove sweat, dirt, and oils. And it prevents the appearance of breakouts and congested pores. If you have dry skin, you can opt for moisturizing or perfume-free formulas.

2. Make the most of the moisturizer

After cleaning very well, choose the moisturizer that best suits your skin type and apply it. The cream will trap the water, causing it to evaporate more slowly, helping your skin look smoother and more radiant.

3. Use sun protection

It doesn’t matter if you hardly ever leave your house or are always in the shade. Sun rays are the biggest cause of premature aging and skin cancer. Make it a daily habit and your skin will thank you.

Applying a sunscreen with at least SPF 30 daily on the face and on those parts of the body that are not covered, will help to have a smooth and protected skin.

4. Use dual-purpose products

Whether it’s a moisturizer with included sun protection that helps take care of yourself or a toner with AHA acids, such as glycolic or lactic acid, that helps control breakouts and acne marks. Just read the labels carefully and take advantage of the many functions that a single product can have.

5. Vaseline is a good ally

An inexpensive and easily available alternative to hydrate the skin and nails is petroleum jelly, due to its great capacity to retain water. It is highly recommended if you have dry skin; However, if you have oily skin, it is better to look for less heavy products.

Vaseline is useful on dry skin. Helps hydrate economically.

Create a personal routine on a budget

There are some cosmetic products with active ingredients (exfoliating acids, niacinamide) that help to solve problems. However, despite its effectiveness, should be applied wisely and only 1 or 2 times a week, to avoid irritating the skin.

Since you know and know how to identify the needs of your skin, it is time to put into practice this guide to take care of the skin on a budget. These are 5 essential tips, endorsed by experts.

It might interest you …