Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is the next film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe to hit theaters on May 6, 2022, and among its new characters is América Chávez. Thanks to new official merchandise from the film, it has been confirmed that América Chávez is part of the LGBT + community, just like in the comics.

New merchandise from Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness revealed that América Chávez’s wardrobe has the LGBT + flag embroidered on his heart, in addition to the phrase “Love is love”Written on the front. This seems to indicate that América Chávez would be a lesbian, just like in the comics from Marvel where the character originated. You can see the official merchandise on Amazon.

Related: China wants to remove gay men from video games as “abnormal.”

In october of last year Kevin Feige He said that Eternals was only the beginning of LGBT + representation in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, as it was about time the movies followed the comics in this regard. The LGBT + pride flag and the phrase “Amor es amor” in América Chávez’s wardrobe is an example of this, but it is unknown to what degree it will be mentioned in the plot of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

The decision for América Chávez to follow its comic book roots has been applauded by fans, especially considering the little tolerance that China has before the LGBT + representation. Although on other occasions some productions have modified their content to please the Chinese market, it seems that Marvel Studios does not intend to do this in their large productions. Of course, there is always the possibility that a censored cut will be prepared for this market, but Eternals sets a precedent for the opposite.

Read more: Marvel Studios and Sony believe that Spider-Man: No Way Home deserves a nomination at the Oscars.

Eternals It was released in November of last year and introduced us to the first openly gay Marvel superhero with Phastos, but this caused the film to be banned in at least 3 countries. It is possible that the same thing happens to Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of MadnessBut it is also possible that the success of Spider-Man: No Way Home in theaters has indicated that they do not need these markets to succeed.