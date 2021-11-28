We have no proof, but we also have no doubts that Amelia Bono buys at Inditex at full speed. And the thing is that most of her looks include garments from her brands, lately the one that takes the cake Uterqüe, which we love because she gives us a good handful of ideas on how to add garments to our daily looks.

In Jared Amelia Bono has the look of Uterqüe more cañero with a jacket and leather pants (which exceeds 500 euros)





This weekend, Amelia has opted for an off-road look, those that are perfect to wear every day but with a very special style that she achieves thanks to this Uterqüe checked cardigan.

It is a checked cardigan in blue tones, with a sweetheart neckline, jewel buttons, ribbed finishes and designed for an effect to accommodate the figure that has completely conquered us and is priced at 99 euros.





Amelia Bono has combined it with slightly ripped baggy jeans and black boots, making it a outfit with which we can go anywhere with pleasure and leaving a mark.

