Amelia Bono keeps leaving us looks perfect winter, and best of all, outfits all terrain. We can copy most of her clothes, since her wardrobe is full of proposals from our favorite leading brands.

His latest style features a perfect coat for winter, and the best, combines with everything. A piece signed by Primark.





It is a light gray coat from the Primark Edit Fall-Winter 2021 collection, the most premium Of the brand. The collection Edit It is made up of timeless and versatile garments like the one at hand. It is a model with a slight cut oversize, made of wool blend fabric, the price of which is 50 euros, and it is available in different colors.





A style that has been completed with high-waisted brick-colored jeans and beige openwork knit sweater. A look loaded with ideal basics, comfortable and perfect for day to day.





Photos | @ameliabono