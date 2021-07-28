Today AMD has shown its financial results for this second quarter of 2021. Since Wccftech They have analyzed how the company has broken its own profit record to date, reaching a figure of 3.9 trillion dollars in profits. After discounting expenses, the company shows a profit figure of $ 1.8 trillion, which leaves them with a high percentage of 48% of gross profit.

AMD Shows Huge 99% Profit Growth During Second Quarter 2021, a growth replicated by a large part of technology companies, including Microsoft, in recent years, due to the increase in demand and consumption of these types of products.

AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution can be implemented in video games in just a couple of days

AMD attributes this strong growth to strong sales of the AMD Ryzen 6000 line of graphics cards and higher sales prices for its processors and GPUs. In general, an increase in demand for notebook and desktop CPUs, and high-end graphics cards appears to have contributed enormously to this huge profit growth for AMD.

AMD Shows Huge 99% Profit Growth During Second Quarter 2021

Overall, it seems to be a great year for all tech companies. There is no doubt that aspects such as the fact that people have left the house less during this time has led to an increase in the consumption of video games and hardware.

Microsoft Xbox Wireless Controller + USB-C Cable Enjoy the modernized design of the Xbox Wireless Controller, with sculpted surfaces and refined geometry for good gaming comfort.

Play wirelessly or use the included 2.7m USB-C cable for a wired gaming experience

Stay on target with a hybrid steering knob and textured grip on the triggers, buttons and rear case

Last updated on 2021-01-05. Prices and availability may differ from those published. SomosXbox could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.