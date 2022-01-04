At CES 2022, the American manufacturer has presented its new family of processors for laptops Ryzen 6000 with slight improvements in the core architecture, which the Zen 3+ adopts, and in its 6-nanometer manufacturing process.

These processors, which AMD calls the APU (Accelerated Processing Unit), combine a multicore CPU, a graphics chip and the interconnect bus on a single chip. They became popular for their use in the best-selling consoles on the market such as PlayStation 4 or Xbox One and are one of its star products.

The AMD Ryzen 6000 for notebook have support of DDR5 memory and USB 4. They are the first processors in their category to include support for Microsoft Pluton (a processor dedicated to security) and will be included in high-end notebooks from February.

The CEO, Su Lisa, has ensured that these APUs have processors 30% faster and graphics up to 100% more powerful than the previous generation. In addition, it has ensured that they have numerous optimizations so that they reach up to 24 hours of autonomy playing video.

More than 200 laptops will include one of these Ryzen 6000 processors through 2022. The first ones will hit stores in February, like the Lenovo Thinkpad Z.

The personal computer industry has not stopped growing since the start of the pandemic. The market has grown by 30% and the distribution of portable equipment by 50%. AMD is one of the great beneficiaries thanks to its offer of processors and graphics cards.

Due to the semiconductor crisis that the market is going through and the boom in the demand for graphics, any news is of great interest to video game fans. The new AMD graphics card is the mid-range model for the RX 6000 family. It includes all the technologies of the RX 6600 XT graphics but with more measured specifications: 16 cores, 4GB of DDR6 RAM and 2.6 GHz of speed in comparison. to the 32 cores and 8 Gb of RAM of its older sister presented last year. Here all the specifications in full.

The RX 6500 XT dedicated desktop graphics card will go on sale March 19 for $ 199. The RX 6400 XT, an entry-level card.

If there is no big problem of stock, it may be the best option of the moment for all those who want to buy a computer to play and do not want to shell out a large amount for high-end models, whose price is exorbitant right now in all stores.

All the new cards presented, both desktop and laptop, are RDNA 2 architecture, which was the definitive leap in a change of generation of graphics years ago weighed down by AMD’s GCN architecture.

Ryzen 7000 by the end of the year

In addition to the Ryzen 6000, AMD has announced, without giving much detail, that it will introduce its new desktop processors in the second half of 2022. These will feature a new Zen 4 architecture, a 5-nanometer manufacturing process and a new AM5 socket. to support PCI express 5 bus and DDR5 RAM.