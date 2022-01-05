AMD, Intel, Nvidia and Samsung, the most sought after brands

The annual meeting of technology in Las Vegas has already started. With a face-to-face format, although without several brands that decided on the virtual modality before the advance of the omicron variant, the CES 2022 is already underway.

Metaverso, food technology, autonomous vehicles and NFT are some of the sectors in which great news is expected.

In addition to presentations from high-tech companies such as AMD, Intel, Nvidia and Samsung.

The event, which takes place from January 5 to 7, will have more than 2,250 exhibitors, many of them in virtual form, such as Meta (ex Facebook), Alphabet, Amazon.com, Twitter and Microsoft, just to name the most relevant .

Originally, CES 2022 was going to run until Saturday, August 8, but the departure of several of the leading companies of the “presence” altered the plans.

As every year, the fair is expected to be a “party” of novelties and technological advances that will mark our lives in the future.

Also, as is often the case, many of the devices will only be seen at CES and will never make it to mass sales.

In Google Trends you can already see the growing interest in CES 2022, in Latin America in general and in Mexico in particular.

The terms linked to the fair most searched this January 5 are AMD, Intel, Nvidia, Date, Tickets and Laptops. Also “What is CES” and Garmin.

What will be presented at CES 2022

Regarding the metaverse, CES will be the opportunity for several of the world’s technology companies to show their progress in this regard.

The expectation is that Razer, for example, will show the world its latest gaming technology and its ties to the metaverse.

Everyone hopes that the concept “extended reality” (which unites augmented reality, virtual reality and mixed reality) will be one of the main words of the event.

MAD Gaze plans to show its augmented reality headsets as an example of hardware to be part of this virtual world. Snap will also carry its latest developments.

Autonomous vehicles will also offer new features. Brands like Mitsubishi Electric and Hyundai Mobis have several developments to make public.

In the food technology sector, Impossible Foods will attend, the company that wants to eliminate the need to use animals in the food chain by 2035.

YoKai Express, Bear Robotics and Cecilia.ai will also be there.

NFTs (non-fungible tokens) will also be part of the CES 2022 presentations.

In Merca2.0 we will be informing you of the news that arise. Stay connected.