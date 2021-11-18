We can not deny that AMD is surprising us lately in terms of drivers for its graphics cards on PC and is that the releases of new versions are being more and more periodic. This time it’s up to Adrenalin 21.11.13 that contain new game profiles for the latest releases of the moment, such as Microsoft’s Flight Simulator in its GOTY version and the Farming Simulator 22 farm manager.
When a few weeks have passed since the launch of the previous Adrenalin drivers, from the Radeon Technology Group they bring us a new driver, which brings us the solution to some specific problems that had appeared in previous versions of AMD’s graphics drivers.
What do the Adrenalin 21.11.13 drivers bring back?
The release of the game of the year version of the latest installment of Flight Simulator is always a good excuse for any graphics card to show muscle, which is why AMD has created a optimized profile so that your GPUs get the best of themselves in what is one of the most spectacular games of the moment.
Although it is not the only game with an optimized profile with the drivers Adrenalin 21.11.13, given that Farming Simulator 22 will also have one. If you have not played this saga of games, it is a farmer simulator where you can take all kinds of agricultural vehicles while you harvest to grow your farm and buy new machinery, tools and get new types of crops. This is a game that is out of the ordinary, but for those who want relaxed and stress-free moments it is an excellent option.
On the other hand, AMD has added new extensions for Vulkan. Let’s not forget that, unlike DirectX, it supports extensions that manufacturers can add to take advantage of their hardware in certain situations. Of course, the programs that use them have to make explicit use of them. Its utility? They are used to optimize the versions for AMD of the games that make use of this graphical API.
Fixed issues with the new driver
Due to the short time between the release of the previous version and the new Adrenalin driver 11/21/13, the list of fixed problems is reduced to only three:
- Have been fixed problems with Battlefield 2042 on some AMD Radeon graphics cards, which could cause sudden game crashes in the middle of the game. This problem affected the users of the AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT above the rest.
- The problem of poor performance and image problems when playing DayZ on an RX 5700 XT has been fixed.
- The Multimedia Athena Dumps folder no longer grows alarmingly, this problem affecting the latest versions of the Adrenalin graphics driver has been fixed.
As for the list of problems to be solved, it has not grown compared to previous versions, but with the solution of the third problem on the list it has rather decreased, which is always good news.