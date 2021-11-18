When a few weeks have passed since the launch of the previous Adrenalin drivers, from the Radeon Technology Group they bring us a new driver, which brings us the solution to some specific problems that had appeared in previous versions of AMD’s graphics drivers.

What do the Adrenalin 21.11.13 drivers bring back?

The release of the game of the year version of the latest installment of Flight Simulator is always a good excuse for any graphics card to show muscle, which is why AMD has created a optimized profile so that your GPUs get the best of themselves in what is one of the most spectacular games of the moment.

Although it is not the only game with an optimized profile with the drivers Adrenalin 21.11.13, given that Farming Simulator 22 will also have one. If you have not played this saga of games, it is a farmer simulator where you can take all kinds of agricultural vehicles while you harvest to grow your farm and buy new machinery, tools and get new types of crops. This is a game that is out of the ordinary, but for those who want relaxed and stress-free moments it is an excellent option.