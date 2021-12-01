AMD’s answer has been the FSR, which is not based on deep learning since its GPUs do not have such units. The advantage of the AMD algorithm? No training is required and therefore can be implemented in all games. His handicap? In many games it gives poorer image quality than its NVIDIA counterpart, but in return it is easier to implement and works with a large number of entry titles.

The high cost of rendering games at 4K makes it necessary to have to pull tricks to keep the frame rate high, one of these tricks has been the DLSS by NVIDIA, a series of deep learning algorithms that make use of the Tensor Cores on your RTX 20 and 30 to generate higher resolution images.

One of the most used graphics engines when creating games is Epic Games, dozens of commercial games for PC and consoles that are released every year on PC are made with Unreal Engine 4 and now they will have base support in FSR Through a plug-in that has been created by AMD itself and that will activate the FidelityFX Super Resolution support as standard.

Once the FSR extension has been installed in the games under Unreal Engine 4, it can be configured by the developer in different levels of image quality and performance, which are the following:

Ultra Quality: r.ScreenPercentage 77

r.ScreenPercentage 77 Ultra : r.ScreenPercentage 67

: r.ScreenPercentage 67 Balanced: r.ScreenPercentage 59

r.ScreenPercentage 59 Performance: r.ScreenPercentage 50

As the r.ScreenPercentage value is lower, the difference between the native resolution and the output resolution increases, but at the same time the image quality is lost. Each developer is not limited to the predefined levels provided by AMD itself and can adjust these levels according to what their game needs. In addition, AMD has included tools such as the ability to use FP16 or to activate it for games that use DirectX 11. In general, they give you a fairly exhaustive control in order to configure the FidelityFX Super Resolution in your games.

A new life for already somewhat old GPUs

By not needing Tensor Cores to be able to function and to be able to work in games directly, it is possible to use it in those gaming graphics cards that are a few years old and the FSR under Unreal Engine 4 will give a new life to many games that they will receive a Speed ​​Boost.

In these times where, due to mining, getting a graphics card is almost impossible, measures such as AMD’s FSR and NVIDIA’s DLSS are appreciated, since they give our veteran Gaming GPUs a second youth.