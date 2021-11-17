About Barceló we have evidence through the roadmap that leaked from AMD a long time ago and due to its specifications it seems a rebranding of Cézanne U, the Ryzen 5000 APU based on Zen 3. So it would not use the same socket as the two flavors of the AMD Rembrandt by making use of the FP6 not the next generation FP7. Also, it lacks the use of an RDNA 2 integrated GPU and will continue to make use of the AMD Vega.

During the launch of the AMD Ryzen 5000 APUs we had two chips appearing at the same time, on the one hand Cézanne who was the real Ryzen 5000 based on Zen 3 and on the other Lucienne who was a rebranding of the Ryzen 4000 based on Zen 2. Well Well, it seems that AMD is going to repeat the same play with the Ryzen 6000 APUs. But, is it really like that?

Recall that AMD divides its APUs into two different ranges, on the one hand the very low consumption U with a TDP of 15 W and then the high performance cores or H with a TDP of 45 W. It can be said that those of Lisa Su They do not take advantage of the same design two years in a row in the APU H, but in the U. For what Barceló at first glance would be nothing other than the equivalent for 2022 of what Lucienne was in 2021.

Well, it seems that history would not repeat itself, since according to the latest information that has been leaked, Barcelo would not be part of the Ryzen 6000 series. The reason? Hewlett Packard would already have three notebooks ready with the AMD Barcelo APU, specifically the models Ryzen 7 5825U, Ryzen 5 5625U and Ryzen 3 5425U with 8, 6 and 4 Zen 3 cores respectively and SMT support for 8, 12 and 16 threads of execution.

So unlike the current range of Ryzen APUs for laptops, in the case of the 6000 series it would not be made up of three different chips, since Barcelo would not follow Lucienne’s path as was speculated when forming part of the current generation and not the next. In any case, we wonder what improvements AMD has implemented in this processor compared to the Cézanne and Lucienne launched a few months ago.

AMD has a major challenge in notebooks

One of the markets where Intel is a tough nut to crack for AMD is in that of laptops, while the world of servers and HEDT AMD has achieved an important presence and on the desktop they are exchanging blows from you to you is . Although it is in laptops where AMD is weakest and Intel is strongest.

In 2022, from one side they will bet on a new CPU architecture and on the other to improve the rest of the APU, it is as if the roles had been exchanged regarding the current situation. Which of the two will win in 2022