Just in case you were uneasy at the prospect of Season 7 reaching the end of its first half and nothing was known about the future of the series, good news. AMC has announced that it has renewed ‘Fear The Walking Dead’ for a season 8.

In addition, along with this announcement, the series has ensured that we will see in the next episodes the return of one of the most popular faces in zombie fiction: Kim Dickens to reprise Madison Clark. The character will reappear in the second half of season 7 (which will premiere next April) and will continue in season 8.

In the words of Scott M. Gimple, the head of the The Walking Dead universe, his return is an important pillar of the entire franchise:

If there was a Mount Deadmore, the face of Kim Dickens would be there. Madison Clark is a founding character in The Walking Dead Universe: heroic, complex, a normal person who becomes a warrior, and a force of benevolence. Her raw talent, strength and brilliance will electrify the TWDU once again and we couldn’t be more fortunate to have her back. “

As you can imagine, in the absence of the second half of the current season being broadcast, we still don’t know what the future of the series holds for us. What yes we know is that 2022 is going to be a fascinating year for fans of the franchise, with the closure of the mother series.