AMC and Sony will deliver NFTs to those who achieved the impossible: Acquire tickets for the premiere of ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’.

The firms will deliver 86,000 NFTs to fans who managed to purchase tickets for the December 16 premiere of “Spider-Man: No Way Home” in pre-sale.

According to AMC, more than 100 NFT designs that were created in association with Cub Studios will be available.

The AMC theater chain has joined the companies that have entered the NFT market.

As part of this new path On November 28, AMC CEO Adam Aron revealed that more than 100 Spider-Man NFTs will be delivered to America’s first 86,000 online shoppers..

This idea came from YOU! Partnering with @SonyPictures for #AMCFirstEverNFT. More than 100 unique Spider-Man NFTs, given FREE to the first 86,000 online buyers of US AMC December 16 tickets for Spider-Man No Way Home. Only for Stubs Premiere, A-List & Investor Connect members. pic.twitter.com/VnsMVeR29w – Adam Aron (@CEOAdam) November 28, 2021

Spider-man: No Way Home has managed to paralyze the world

Ticket pre-sale for the latest installment of Spider-Man began on Monday, November 29 at 12:01 a.m. EST. and the response from the fans was impressive.

The new Spider-man movie has generated impressive buzz. So much so that advance sales surpassed Black Widow’s first day ticket sales by two hours. Even the first day presales have surpassed that of Avenger: Infinity War.

Without a doubt, it is one of the most anticipated films of this 2021, so much so that the websites of the cinemas collapsed and people turned to resellers, who are charging tens of thousands of dollars.

According to listings from eBay, some tickets went on sale for up to $ 25,000 USDAlthough a sold listing simply indicates that someone has agreed to buy a Spider-Man: No Way Home ticket for that price.

NFTs have probably had something to do with it

It is impossible to deny that the official Spider-man: No Way Home trailers have generated euphoria within its fan group, however, it is also likely that the announcement of the NFTs had something to do with it.

That is how Sony and AMC will deliver 86,000 non-fungible tokens, or better known as NFT, to members of AMC Stubs Premiere, A-List and AMC Investor Connect who managed to acquire tickets for the December 16 premiere of “Spider-Man: No Way Home “in presale.

In fact, the announcement happened on Sunday. Yes, one day before the tickets went on sale; being the first time that AMC enters the world of the NFT and of the hand of the renown of Spider-man to do it.

According to AMC, more than 100 NFT designs that were created in association with Cub Studios will be available. Therefore, those who qualify to receive an NFT will receive an email with redemption instructions on December 22 and will have until March 1 to do so.

Get ready Spidey-Fans! #SpiderManNoWayHome tickets will be going on sale on Spider-Monday, November 29th at 12:01 am EST! Swing in and grab #AMCTheatres first Eco-Friendly NFT! pic.twitter.com/ckkUK0gTIX – AMC Theaters (@AMCTheatres) November 28, 2021

An interesting fact is that AMC is promoting these Spider-man NFTs as “environmentally friendly”. This implies that the NFTs will be issued on an energy efficient Blockchain, which will be Wax.

And you? Did you achieve the impossible, do you have your tickets?

