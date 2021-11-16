That technology is present practically at all times in our day to day it is something that, at this point, is undeniable. It is an element that helps us and makes life easier in many aspects, also within the home (the so-called home automation). And many houses are digitizing and becoming “smart homes“.

Sockets, air purifiers, refrigerators … Almost all the electrical appliances in our house already have their “smart” version. One of the quintessential ways to handle all of this is the voice controlas it is very easy and comfortable. And if we talk about devices Amazon this voice control takes us to your Echo Dot: smart speakers with which we can control our home.

Today we have found the Super discounted third-generation Echo Dot at minimal price: 49.99 euros 18.99 euros.





This is a small speaker (43 x 99 x 99 mm) with a modern and attractive design, to put anywhere in the house. We can control it by our voice and it uses the Alexa Voice Service. And with it we can play music, search the internet, set alarms or control compatible home devices (lights, thermostats, etc.), among other things.

Practically everything. It is also useful for those of us who telecommute at home, since we can call or send messages just by saying it out loud. As an extra, specially designed for those who are most concerned about their privacy, it includes a button to disconnect the microphones electronically.

Echo Dot (3rd Gen) – Smart Speaker with Alexa, Anthracite Fabric Read: all the news and everything that changes (and what does not) in front of HBO Spain

How do you connect?

To connect our Echo Dot speaker we only need to plug it in to charge it for the first time, connect on our usual device to the Alexa application and configure it. Once we have done this we will be able to enjoy all its functions:





