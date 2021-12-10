There is one thing that draws a lot of attention when watching the final season of ‘The Expanse’, which arrives today on Amazon Prime Video, and that is that it does not transmit, at least at the beginning, the sense of urgency that we might expect considering that they have to close this open war (and other plots) in fewer hours than usual.

This does not mean that I do not have somewhat rushed moments but, of course, we do find the same slow pace and interested in offering a perspective on what’s going on not only in the solar system but in the “trans-ring” cosmos. The latter taken from ‘Strange Dogs’, novella located after, precisely, ‘The ashes of Babylon’, the sixth novel and part of the basis of this new season.

As a screenwriter and showrunner, Naren shankar It places us months after the end of season 5, with the Earth devastated by the bombardment by Marco Inaros (Keon Alexander) and the Free Army, which is treated like a king on Ceres; Avasarala (Shohreh Aghdashloo) trying not to lose the war and the Rocinante trying to do what she does best before finding herself involved in the situation again.

Giving what it promises

We are not going to anticipate events, especially since this series is broadcast on a weekly basis, but this season 6 of ‘The Expanse’ gives what it promises: good science fiction moments, an absorbing plot and a quite satisfactory closing but with the odd one but, more on the editorial side than on the creative side.

‘The Expanse’ has always dragged a little theme And it is that, like the title, his story is immense and expansive. This means that, in this specific season, one – and I cannot believe that I am the one who says this – misses two or three more episodes given the obviousness that not everything closes or, at least, not following the book of fiction style.

It also has another derived problem about how books and series have been structured differently (at the wrong time, we could say), causing certain imbalances about when climaxes occur. Here tthey have to do some adventures closing issues but, in turn, opening other things (like everything that happens in Laconia).

It is not that things remain very open but it does make it clear that the series ends here almost more for logistics and contract issues and budgets (it is certainly not a cheap series) than for having exhausted the argument. It is true that it is a precise moment, because the seventh novel (season) supposes an important jump of years, but it is something frustrating.

A tall but functional finish

That circumstance that the series must be closed in six episodes permeates perhaps too much in a script that is as solid and good as usual but that is forced to be much more functional than desired. The usual ambition of the saga is suddenly mutilated for editorial reasons.





A clear example can be put in the protagonism of Marco, the blurred villain of this final arc of the series. Its little development / depth helps, paradoxically, to make it easier to undress everything.

But, in short, the final season of ‘The Expanse’ does not grant the viewer truce in its rhythms and in its style. While at times he rushes, he usually manages to deliver something that lives up to expectations, confirming the series as one of the best examples of television science fiction so far this century.

We do not know if it will be fulfilled in the future that that is just a full stop of the series, because there is much to adapt, but of course they can count on me to continue with them.