With the temperatures dropping, and the sportiest style to all that it gives, the cold is a perfect excuse to bring out the best outerwear of the season, and there is nothing better than a piece that makes us look like a style and that, in addition, nIt shelters you from the freezing outside on these cold mornings and nights, for this reason, we selected the sweatshirts and jackets that are not only great wardrobe essentials, but also They will become a perfect Three Kings Day gift.

Truly comfortable and warm pieces is what sports brands and those specialized in outdoor sports offer us to combat the low temperatures of the year, and it is that, how can it be otherwise, functionality and design merge into garments that you won’t want to let go of.

Adidas Core18 Hoodie





A bright colored sweatshirt is what your look for the street needs, and there is nothing better than to attract attention with one of the colors of the year to close this 2021. The piece has a perfect fit and a super warm material, which is perfect to wear on those days when you don’t want to leave the house.

You find it reduced from 39.99 to 30.98 euros.

adidas FS1896 CORE18 Hoody Sweat Mens Yellow XS

Gymclass Sweatshirt by Geographical Norway





When we talk about functionality and warmth in outdoor pieces, it is impossible not to refer to Geographical Norway and this sweatshirt, which has become a hit among brand lovers, and it is that details such as the zip around the neck, its front bag and hood make it a must-have for winter outdoor adventures.

You find it available for 39 euros.

Geographical Norway – Men’s Sweatshirt GYMCLASS Navy Blue S

Navy blue sweatshirt by Jack & Jones





If you like the simplicity of sportswear more, then this Jack & Jones sweatshirt will be ideal for you, since its solid navy blue color, logo detail on the front and pocket make it perfect to wear with countless looks.

You find it available for 22.49 euros.

Jack & Jones Jjecorp Logo Sweat Hood Noos Sweatshirt, Blue (Navy Blazer Detail: Reg Fit), X-Small for Men

Columbia Powder Lite Jacket





A piece made with the best technology is what Columbia offers us in this padded jacket with a hood, same that, with its Omni-Heat design, helps maintain our temperatureeven on the coldest winter days.

You find it available for 110.44 euros.

Columbia Powder Lite Hooded Down Jacket with Hood, Men, Blue (Collegiate Navy), Size XS

Vogstyle baseball jacket





Because a piece in trend could not be left out of this list, the baseball jacket has become a basic piece for manAnd when it comes to one as dynamic as this one from Vogstyle, it becomes the essential part of a fascinating look.

You find it available for 60 euros.

Vogstyle Men Winter Leather PU Jacket Baseball Jackets Yellow S

Helly Hansen Crew Mid Layer Nautical Jacket





Light for days when the cold offers us a bit of respite, we have this jacket with a high neck from Helly Hansen, created in a totally waterproof fabric and adjustable hem and cuffs to bet on comfort in a waterproof garment.

You find it available for 150 euros.

Helly Hansen Crew Midlayer Waterproof sports jacket, Men, Black (Black 990), S

Tommy Hilfiger logo sweatshirt





A piece of retro essence that combines with any look: this is this Tommy Hilfiger sweatshirt in gray with a hood and logo detail on the chest that complements a style of both jeans and tracksuits.

You find it available for 84.95 euros.

Tommy Hilfiger Tommy Logo Hoody 0752 – Men’s Hoodie, Gray (Cloud Htr 501), XS

