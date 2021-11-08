We start with the 70 euro discount which the Poco F3 flaunts with. A terminal that does not lack anything, starting with its Snapdragon 870 processor with which it is capable of squeezing the most demanding games and moving any app without lag. Among the characteristics of this Poco F3 5G we have a large 6.67-inch Amoled screen with a 6 + 128 GB memory equipment.

With some offers that reduce the price by up to 35% than usual, it will not be difficult for us to find the price we want on the mobile that we have been keeping an eye on for so long. Whether it is for us, or if we want it to give at Christmas, advancing purchases can be a great idea to save money.

It does not matter what you are looking for, because the wide Xiaomi catalog and the various offers that Amazon has put into play, make us have a variety to choose from. We find Xiaomi, Redmi and Poco phones with unbeatable discounts, for those looking for a powerful mobile, a smartphone designed for games or one that charges at full speed among more advantages.

Xiaomi 11T 5G, the newcomer

The first great discount that is applied to this smartphone arrives with the anticipated Black Friday, giving us the opportunity to get it for 449 euros if we are fast. A change in price as succulent as this will not last long, since the smartphone is an all-rounder with a 108 Mpx camera, a 5,000 mAh battery and a screen with a rate of 120 Hz.

Redmi Note 9T 5G super lowered

The mid-range signed by Redmi also has great offers on this Black Friday at the beginning of November and the Redmi Note 9T is one of the much desired mobiles that can be ours. For only 215 euros we can get the model with 128 GB and 4 GB of RAM. A mobile that integrates 5,000 mAh with 18W fast charge and the Dimensity 800U processor capable of even moving games, without forgetting the 48 Mpx camera.

Poco X3 NFC: good, nice and cheaper

One of those mobiles that this year have stood out is the Poco X3 NFC not only for its connectivity for mobile payments, but also for the 6.67-inch screen, Snapdragon 732G, 5160 mAh battery and 64 Mpx quad camera, a model which can be ours for just 258 euros.

Xiaomi Mi 10T Lite 5G, you are right for sure

Both for us and to give away the Mi 10T Lite is one of those mobiles with which we do not fail. Thanks to the Snapdragon 750 chip we will move everything without any problem and we will be able to boast of photographs by the hand of its 64 Mpx on our 6.67-inch screen and 120 Hz refresh rate for 276 euros, which is 79 euros less at the usual price.

The Redmi Note 9 continues to speak

A model that has already become an emblem of the mid-range due to its low price returns to give us joy with a new discount on this Amazon’s Advance Black Friday, where the model stands at 156 euros with 3 GB of RAM and 64GB of memory. All this with 5,020 mAh, 18W fast charge, Helio G85 chip and 6.5-inch FullHD screen.