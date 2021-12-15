From 29.99 euros that it costs regularly, it falls, as we indicated to you, to 18.99 euros. Your discount is therefore 37% .

Amazon has a large catalog of Fire Tv Stick and to your delight your joy, they are all (absolutely all) in offer. You can in this way choose to spend the minimum that is shipped with the Lite model for 18.99 euros or instead take advantage of this great opportunity to get the most expensive and top proposal in the house with the Fire Tv Cube for 84.99 euros.

Fire TV Stick 4K

A 43% off This is what the model has specially designed for 4K content. So you can buy it right now for 33.99 euros (compared to the 59.99 euros that it is officially worth).

Fire TV Stick 4K Max

The latest team to join the family, with WiFi 6 and more power than its 4K brother, is also lowered this time with a 40% drop. Thanks to this you can get it for 38.99 euros instead of 64.99 euros.

Fire TV Cube

The most complete model of the house also has discount on your label (29%), going from the 119.99 euros that is hung to 84.99 euros.

They are all sold and shipped by Amazon and you can receive them more same if you are from Amazon Prime (or Saturday at the latest with shipments free, if you are not). What are you waiting for?

Fire TV Stick, the perfect streaming solution

If you can’t think of reasons why you should have or give a Fire Stick TV, we will explain them to you. This small device is a streaming device capable of turning any television into a Smart TV. And it is that just by connecting it, you have at your fingertips a streaming platform with Full HD quality (even the Lite model) through which to access numerous contents that you could not otherwise.

Not only that. Even if you already have a Smart TV in your living room, this accessory offers you a simple and centralized user interface where you can use thousands of Alexa applications and skills, being able to use with two touches of command Netflix, YouTube, Prime Video, Disney +, DAZN, Atresplayer, Mitele and much more, as well as Amazon Music or Spotify, to listen to music.

Depending on the version of Stick you choose, you can already enjoy more or less advantages (4K quality, WiFi 6, control of the TV through the remote control that it brings) but it is always present in all of them. Alexa, thanks to its voice command.

Take advantage and get one now.