Over the years all kinds of realities in Spain, but lately the most common thing was to look for the more or less forced salsa or drama in order to attract the interest of the public, or at least a certain sector of it. This has made it increasingly difficult to find a format of these characteristics that focuses on transmitting good vibes, a void that Amazon has taken advantage of with the launch of ‘Celebrity Bake Off Spain’.

Adaptation of the successful English program ‘The Great British Bake Off’, of which twelve seasons have already been launched -which was previously carried on Spanish television with little success-, ‘Celebrity Bake Off Spain’ is the perfect antidote for those who have finished saturated with ‘Masterchef’, both because of the focus of the format in our country and because of the long duration of its episodes, since here all of them are around 50 minutes as there is no need to fill an entire television night.

A simple format that doesn’t get complicated

The premise from which ‘Celebrity Bake Off Spain’ starts is simple: 10 celebrities will have to prepare a series of desserts. Each episode consists of two tests and one of the participants will be eliminated at the end of each chapter. The price will be a donation of 100,000 euros to the NGO who chooses who wins.

On paper, he seems to apply a formula similar to that of ‘Your face sounds to me’ to a culinary talent, and there are more aspects that both formats share, such as good vibes among the participants, but in ‘Celebrity Bake Off Spain’ it gets more to the point, promoting the need for a good assembly to offer a television product with the necessary rhythm so that it does not become heavy and fly by.





And is that another of the identity traits of ‘Celebrity Bake Off Spain’ is the precision, because even the moments in which the contestants are more playful fit within the narrative of each program or even the contest in general. That does not mean that there are moments of more comical relief, but always well dosed and looking for a balance so that all the contestants can offer something to the final result.

This also results in a greater search for companionship instead of enhancing the competitive gene of the participantss. The latter appears in a very limited way throughout the ten episodes of this first edition, being much more common to see how they help each other, especially in the first chapters.

With good vibes as a flag





What’s more, the selection of the contestants is another great success, since differentiated profiles are sought with which to connect with all types of public. It is clear that each viewer will tend to enjoy more with certain participants, but what is really important is that they all add up and make the viewing of each episode the most entertaining.

Regarding the organization, Brays Efe and Paula Vázquez They put the note of color as presenters. Their presence is quite reduced beyond the beginning of each chapter, they would perhaps be the most sacrificial part of the format, but they don’t bother either and occasionally they make a comment that adds more power to that good vibes that they give off at all times.





I would not be surprised if at first it would be thought that its function was to add more humor to the program, but it is that there we find another of the great virtues of ‘Celebrity Bake Off Spain’: how fun it can be. Few comedies I saw last year that I laughed – or at least smiled – more than this, something I didn’t count on at all.

Finally there is the issue of the judges, which in many reality shows are used to promote drama and load up the good vibes that may exist. Here they go according to the format, which does not mean that if someone does it fatal they do not say it and point out the reason, but without wanting to make blood, more as if they were disappointed to see a contestant’s progression broken than for any other reason.

In short





‘Celebrity Bake Off Spain’ is a program that puts aside all kinds of cynicism to bet on camaraderie, humor and good vibes. All this without neglecting the need to cook and not presenting the judges with something more typical of ‘Nailed it!’. All this without going overboard in the duration of the episodes and choosing both the judges and the contestants right. So yeah.