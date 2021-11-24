If you are looking for a wireless speaker to take your favorite music with you everywhere, the Anker SpundCore 2 wireless Bluetooth speaker has a 35% discount now on Amazon. This Ankers loudspeaker allows a time of reproduction of more than 20 hours or approximately 500 songs so you never run out of music. In addition, it is ultra compact and lightweight so you can take it anywhere. It has a price of 29.99 euros.

One Wireless Speaker with Bluethood, FM Radio, Integrated Microphone with waterproof for a very affordable price of 27.99 euros in black. It has autonomy of up to 12 hours of uninterrupted playback.

From ADSLZone we have made a compilation of the best Amazon offers that you can take advantage of during the week of Black Friday.

4th generation Echo Dot

If you don’t already have Amazon’s Alexa voice assistant at home, the 4th Gen Amazon Echo Dots are also on sale this Black Friday. The smart speaker with clock and Alexa is one of the best sellers on Amazon and now we can get it for 39.99 euros, 43% cheaper than its usual price.

Tronsmart T6 Plus Bluetooth Speaker

Stereo sound, triple bass effect, great autonomy and powerbank function are some of the most outstanding features of the Trosnmart T6 Plus Bluethooth speaker. It is waterproof and has a 40W subwoofer. With Bluethooth 5.0 connection it also allows hands-free calls and has a voice assistant. It has a price of 64.59 euros.

JBL Flip 5 Portable Wireless Speaker

Another wireless speaker that offers good sound quality is the JBL Flip 5 with an autonomy of up to 12 hours of playback and waterproof, available in various colors, but only discounted in the case of the black and blue models with a price of 99 euros. .

Trust Yuri Speaker set 2.1

As for the offer of powerful speakers for PC we find this set of 2.1 speakers with 120W maximum power Compatible with PCs, laptops, smartphones, tablets and televisions. It has a wooden subwoofer with a powerful 5.25 ”bass driver. It has a price of 47.90 euros.

Creative Stage 2.1

It is a Sound bar that we can place under the monitor of our computer or our Smart TV with a subtle and elegant design. It features a high-performance 2.1 speaker system with a peak power of 160W and several connectivity options: wireless Bluetooth, 3.5mm auxiliary input, optical audio input, TV (ARC) and USB MP3. It has a price of 79 euros.

Trust Gaming GXT 658 Tytan 5.1

With system 5.1 speakers and LED lighting compatible with PC, Wii, PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360 designed to enjoy the best sound while you play. It has a price of 120 euros.

