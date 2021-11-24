Amazon would be developing a Mass Effect series

The Mass Effect: Legendary Edition certainly helped to breathe new life into this popular franchise of BioWare. We know that a new installment is on the way, but it seems that this is not the only project in the saga for the future. We say this because a recent report suggests that Amazon would be interested in developing a series based on this acclaimed IP.

Last weekend it was released The Wheel of Time on Amazon, series that adapts the events of the novels under the same name. As a result of the success obtained, Deadline released a report where they mention that Amazon has a long list of popular franchises that you would like to adapt, including Mass Effect.

Supposedly, EA and Amazon They have already been in talks regarding this project, but for the moment, neither party has been able to agree on its execution. Additionally, this report also does not mention if said series would tell an original story or if it could possibly be an adaptation of the trilogy.

Editor’s note: I would love to have a series set in the Mass Effect universe, although as much as I love the story of Commander Shepard and company, I would prefer to see some other story on the small screen and not necessarily a recreation of the events of the original trilogy.

Via: IGN