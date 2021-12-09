Amazon will withdraw Alexa, a free service that offered statistical data from websites, founded in 1996 and purchased by the company in 1999 for about $ 250 million in shares.

Especially known for the Alexa Rank, a controversial ranking one of the most popular websites in the world, it was widely used and referenced in the late nineties and early twenty-first century. The methodology was always questionable and, as is often the case in these cases, easy to fool. The data was extracted from people with a browser extension and the websites that chose to install a few lines of code.

Alexa also launched at the time – partly to silence criticism – a professional service called Alexa Pro, which offered a website statistics certification service. The goal was to measure traffic much more accurately and allow data to be displayed such as page views or unique users.

Amazon will shut down Alexa on May 1, 2022. It stopped accepting new subscriptions yesterday December 8. Those paying customers will be able to export all the account data and delete it.

Few services were as representative of web 1.0 as it was Alexa. Currently SimilarWeb does something similar and is just as controversial. Especially since it also shows traffic data that is not necessarily close to reality.

Alexa, the virtual assistant, was originally called Ivona

Although both Amazon services coincided with the use of the same name, the reasons were different.

Alexa, the virtual assistant of Amazon, it was originally called Ivona, was invented in Poland. Part of the reason they decided to change the name is because the pronunciation of the name is unusual and easy to recognize.

On the other hand, the decision to use the name of Alexa by the ranking of websites that is about to close, was due to the similarity with the Library of Alexandria.